One of the more well-run airlines in the United States, Alaska Airlines now has the OK for two new intercontinental flights beginning next year.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Alaska Airlines is launching nonstop flights from Seattle to London and to Reykjavik, Iceland, in May 2026.

The daily flight to London will operate year-round while the Reykjavik flight will be available during the “summer season,” when the days are long in Iceland, Alaska said in a news release Tuesday.

This is just another step in the quest of Alaska Airlines to become another international air carrier. Alaska Airlines master plan to become a global airline center revolves around Seattle and Seatac Airport. The airline's hope is to open 12 new intercontinental routes by 2030.

Nonstop intercontinental service is a keystone to Alaska Airlines aspirations. In May of this year, Alaska Airlines began flying nonstop to Tokyo and a month from now, they plan on flying to Seoul, Korea. The expansion will continue to Rome, London and Iceland by May of 2026.

It was just last year that Alaska Airlines bought Hawaiian Airlines to help kick off their global aspirations. With that purchase, they also acquired a fleet of Boeing wide body aircraft and Airbus A330’s Which will allow Alaska Airlines to fly longer routes.

Alaska Airlines also plans to grow its “local pilot base” hoping to have up to 600 pilots by 2030.

Alaska Airlines also has other plans to grow their new Intercontinental brand including a new Premium credit card and a frequent flyer program for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines customers.

There are still a few more steps to complete for the Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines merger including approval by the FAA.

