It's probably safe to say that the average American wants to stay on the good side of their neighbor. Especially if you and your neighbors share a fence and you both have either trees or shrubs on either side of the fence. There's nothing you can do stop it, these plants want to grow, and they want to spread out, and sometimes they spread into your neighbor's yard or theirs into yours.

Now, in my situation, I am probably the one with trees encroaching on my neighbor's yard. Over the years I've been gradually removing these trees, and I would like to think that my neighbors are grateful.

But the question arises, what if they have something growing on their side of the fence that's encroaching on my yard? What do I do? What can I do?

According to msn.com,

‘In the U.S., you can generally cut the branches of a neighbor's tree when they hang over your side of the fence. In fact, whatever overhangs your property is considered your responsibility. But there are a few caveats here’

First off, you want to be a good neighbor and don't butcher their tree. You can't go into their yard and cut limbs off. (You just can't.)

Here are some things to remember.

If a branch is drooping over your fence, you are allowed to cut the branch up to the property line but no further. If you want to go further than that, you're going to have to get the permission of your neighbor.

You need to stay on your side of the property line when you're pruning. If you have to go to the other side, you need to get to your neighbor's permission first.

The tree may belong to your neighbor, but the branches you cut off do not. Don't be throwing your trimmings over the fence, (that's just rude.) They're your responsibility.

If it looks like pruning everything on your side of the fence might damage or kill the tree don't do it quite yet, the laws where you live may actually prohibit that. Research the ordinances and laws to see what you can and cannot do and then check with your neighbor to find out if you can come up with a solution.

You can always ask your neighbor to prune the branches that are crossing your fence and encroaching on your yard. But if you catch them on a day when they're grumpy, you're not going to like the answer.

Of course, the long-term solution is to not plant trees on property lines.

Don’t do it, 10 or 20 years from now, you will thank me.

