Back in November 2024 Washington state voters approved a ballot measure that would keep local and state government from discouraging the use of natural gas. This seems to be a bit of a hot topic in Washington state, and so it was not surprising when a lawsuit was filed to block that measure.

Here is the latest development.

According to axios.com,

‘A Washington ballot measure that aimed to stop government officials from discouraging the use of natural gas was struck down last month by a King County judge — but the court fight isn't over yet.

Although Washington voters approved Initiative 2066 with nearly 52% of the vote last fall, the measure has been on hold because of a legal challenge.’

The idea of the initiative was to roll back state regulations that would encourage the use of electric heat pump systems and discourage the use of natural gas appliances.

Now I personally do not have a dog in this hunt because where I live, I don't have access to natural gas and even if I did, I would stick with electricity because it's cheaper. I did look into getting a heat pump for my home, but I found out that it was not viable because of the fact that I live in a manufactured home and it was not compatible.

The interesting thing here is that the judge's decision was based on procedure, not the content of the complaint.

She said,

”it groups too many subjects under one initiative and didn't make the ballot measure's effects clear in its title. The text of the ballot measure didn't clearly lay out the text of the laws it sought to amend,”

So now it's back to court to appeal the ruling. Ultimately, this is probably going to wind up in the Supreme Court.

