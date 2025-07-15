This Wednesday, July 16th, is National Hot Dog Day. I'm not sure who decided that this should be National Hot Dog Day, but I know that I am going to celebrate. That means I've got to find a good hot dog.

So, what makes a good hot dog?

First of all, flavor. Your hot dog has to have a good flavor. I think the best tasting hot dog I ever had was at a Blues Festival where the hot dogs were actually put in a smoker. Then they'd put it on the grill for some grill marks, stick it in a bun, and it was hot dog heaven.

To me, toppings don't really make a hot dog. That's just like a little bit of dressing. Typically, I just go for mustard. I know there's an infinite number of variations depending on where you're from.

A good hot dog is a good value proposition.

I have no interest in a $7.00 hot dog. I want value for my money and I'm not talking about a fancy sausage now; I'm just talking about a really good hot dog.

Honestly, Yelp was no help at all. Most fast-food restaurants have some kind of dog on the menu, but they're not really special and again we're talking about good value.

So, it seems to me there is only one possible best hot dog in the Wenatchee Valley and that is found at Costco. Come on, it's $1.50 and you get a drink. Look, you get a hot dog, you get condiments, you get a beverage. There is nothing fancy to put on it, so don't worry about that. (God forbid that you want to put Mayo on it.)

There are other great hot dog options all over Eastern Washington. Moses Lake, Yakima, Spokane, and the tri-cities. But for value, there really is only one place to go.

Celebrate National Hot Dog Day the way it was supposed to be celebrated. Go to your local Costco and get yourself a big weenie.

That's what I'm going to do for lunch.

It will be awesome.

