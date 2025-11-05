There was an e-mail in my inbox today that said that today is Donut Day. That's National Donut Day. How could I have possibly missed this? It had me a little confused, so I went online and did some more research and discovered that there's many websites out there that agree that today is National Doughnut Day.

I'm still confused, So I call up my favorite purveyor of doughnuts, Glaze Bakery in East Wenatchee and say “hey, is today National donut day?” Their response was “no National Donut Day is June 6th". I told them, "My laptop says donut day is today.”

(To be perfectly honest, any day for me could be National Donut Day.)

According to MSNBC.com,

‘National Doughnut Day is on Nov. 5, so it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a fried, sugary delicacy with your favorite toppings — chocolate sprinkles, maple bacon, or maybe a good old classic glazed.

If you’re having National Doughnut Day whiplash, don't worry — you aren't crazy. There are actually two doughnut dates in the U.S. The first and more widely recognized and celebrated doughnut date was five months ago, on June 6.’

So, I decided to make a compromise.

So early this morning, probably before you got up. I arranged to have my buddies at Glaze Bakery deliver a dozen Donuts to where I work because as far as I'm concerned, today is National Donut Day. OK, the other day is National Donut Day as well, but still, I'll take them either way.

So, the question is, how did we wind up with two national donut days?

It turns out the June 6th date is more widely recognized because it dates back to World War One. The salvation army sent about 250 women to the front lines In France to support the US Troops by providing food and the women discovered that helmets were the perfect receptacle to fry doughnuts in.

The Salvation Army commemorated June 6th as National Donut Day In 1938. The November 5th date is a little more nebulous, but the claim is that it goes back to the 1930s, when some issue of Ladies Home Journal recognized that date as National Donut Day.

Either way, I'm celebrating.

I firmly believe that Donuts should have their own food group. OK, I get it technically they're probably considered empty calories. But after I eat a few, I'm not empty anymore.

I like to call up Glaze Bakery about once a month and order donuts for the office. It doesn't cost a lot of money; it gives me an excuse to have a doughnut, and everybody seems to be happy with the process. The great thing is that Glaze has a couple of different times when they can come to the office in the morning to drop off the delivery. They have a 3:30 AM run and then they have a 6:30 AM run.

My standard order for a dozen Donuts from Glaze Bakery.

3 chocolate covered custard filled bismarks, 3 Apple fritters, 3 Maple bars, and 3 glazed cinnamon pershings. By the end of the day, they're all gone, and everybody's just a tiny bit happier.

Just to be clear, I celebrate the June 6th National Donut Day as well.

