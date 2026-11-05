Today (11/5/26) is National Donut Day

Last year I totally missed celebrating National Donut Day. Today, I think I will celebrate in style. Up until a few months ago I thought that National Donut Day was just another opportunity to stuff my pie hole with a custard filled donut, but it has a deeper historical meaning.

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According to wikipedia.org,

‘National Donut Day started in 1938[1] as a fundraiser for Chicago's The Salvation Army. Their goal was to help those in need during the Great Depression, and to honor the Salvation Army "Lassies" of World War I, who served donuts to soldiers.’

The Salvation Army sent about 250 Volunteers to help make and serve Donuts to our Armed Services. During World War 2 Red Cross workers also Helped to deliver and distribute Donuts.

In Chicago and other cities, National Donut Day is still a fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

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More than one National Donut Day.

There are at least three other donut days that are celebrated. National Jelly Donut Day, usually on June 8th, but sometimes on June 9th. National Cream filled Donut Day, (my personal favorite) which happens on October 14th. There is a national buy a Donut Day on October 30th.

How to look for deals.

It's safe to say that anybody that sells Donuts is looking to make a few deals on National Donut Day. You'll always find specials at Dunkin and also Krispy Kreme.

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You won't find one around here, but Tim Horton's will be making some deals on National Donut Day.

I spent a little time looking at Yelp this morning to figure out where I might find donuts, and here's what I found out.

On the top of the list is Sure to Rise Bakery in Cashmere. I can speak from personal experience; they have good Donuts.

Bavarian Bagel is located in Cashmere and in Leavenworth.

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In Ellensburg, look for ABC Donuts.

In Cle Elum, look for the Cle Elum bakery, right across from Owens Meats.

In Moses Lake. Look for Corner Street Donuts.

One location that Yelp does not list, but I have tried them, and I think they're pretty good, Albertsons in Wenatchee, their bakery has good Donuts. (I speak from experience.)

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I don't need a day to celebrate.

Although my cardiologist would disagree with me, I personally believe that every day is National Donut Day.

Maybe this would be an excuse for me to go on a donut holiday. I could travel to Seattle, and visit the new Voodoo Doughnut's location there.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Happy Donut Day, whichever one you observe.



How to Make Delicious Homemade Donuts in 30 Minutes Here's how you can make delicious homemade donuts that will leave your mouth watering. Gallery Credit: Smitty



