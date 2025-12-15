Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad offers holiday show this season

Imagine a holiday theatrical extravaganza that takes place in a moving theatre with multiple stops. The Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad offers a performance for everyone in the family. "Christmas with the Clauses" offers up music, juggling, improvisation and lots of flannel.

Youtube / Mt. Rainier Rail Youtube / Mt. Rainier Rail loading...

According to seattletimes.com,

‘From the Railroad depot in Elbe, Pierce County, the train makes its way to the depot in Mineral, Lewis County, now dressed up for a star turn as the Kringle Family Logging Camp, where the family gathers to build wooden toys, train new reindeer recruits, rehearse carols and load up the train with gifts (among other holiday activities).’

Producer Dennis Marsico came up with the idea after helping produce “The Polar Express” on the Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad for several years.

It’s all local

Youtube / Mt. Rainier Rail Youtube / Mt. Rainier Rail loading...

Doing their own locally written and produced production enables them to spend more money and talent. On Christmas with the Clauses, every member of the Kringle family represented, and in this production, everyone has their own specialty. And because of the nature of a live performance on a moving train with multiple cars and an emphasis on audience participation, improvisation is a key element of the show.

You board the train in the small town of Elba. You stop in Mineral where the Kringle logging camp is located. Then return to Elba for the show's conclusion.

Youtube / Mt. Rainier Rail Youtube / Mt. Rainier Rail loading...

Each performance gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in the show as much as you want, or if you wish, you can find a quiet rail car and just enjoy the scenery.

Many shows and dates are sold out, but there are some shows still available. Through December 23rd.

Most Popular Toys For Christmas 2025 According to a recent survey, the number one item on most kid's Christmas list is games, slime and nostalgia toys. Who knew that kids were actually interested in things that did not involve a screen??!! Gallery Credit: Tasha Stevens