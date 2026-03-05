It seems like a week doesn't go by that you don't hear about some fundraiser somewhere raising money for, something. So, when you hear about a fundraiser like this one, I don't know about you, but I perk up a little bit and want to know more.

The organization I'm referring to is the Lioness Club of Moses Lake who over the years have donated over $1,000,000 to various deserving organizations in the Moses Lake community. That's a lot of money, so you may be asking “how do they raise this money?” Well, that's simple.

Space Burgers.

The Space Burger is something that sprang out of the 1962 World's Fair in Seattle, but over the years, it's truly turned into a Moses Lake kind of thing. The space burger debuted at the grant county fair in 1964, and it was a big hit at the time, selling about 5000 space burgers a day during the Grant County Fair using the five machines that they Mysteriously acquired.

According to columbiabasinherald.com,

‘Those who can’t wait for the Grant County Fair can get their Space Burger fix next weekend, according to an announcement from the Lioness Club of Moses Lake.

The iconic Grant County sandwiches will be available at the Grant County Fairgrounds on March 13-15, according to the announcement. There is no admission fee to get into the fairgrounds that weekend.’

Last year at this time the Lioness Club of Moses Lake sold approximately 5000 space burgers in that three-day period.

The Space Burger machine is quite ingenious. It uses the principles of the Panini press (More waffle iron if you prefer). You take a slice of white bread, you place a ground beef mixture inside along with the special sauce and some lettuce, you put another slice of white bread on top and then you close the machine. You leave it in long enough to toast the bread and for the two pieces of bread to fuse together, you trim the edges, pop it out and you have a space burger. (yum)

Many residents of Moses Lake consider the Space Burger to be a seasonal delicacy, so you know they're going to be excited to know that they'll have a shot at that delicacy March 13th, 14th and 15th. Please keep in mind all the money is going to good causes all around the Columbia Basin.

The lioness club of Moses Lake is looking for volunteers to help run the booth so if you would like to help you still have time to write them a note at P.O. Box 21, Moses Lake, Washington 98837 or contact them using their social media pages.

Just one more thing, are they going to have a 2026 version of the Space Burger T-shirt?

