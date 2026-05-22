I've never been a big fan of karaoke, But then I'm not a bar owner. If I were a bar owner, I think karaoke would be awesome because I mean, come on, free entertainment. I don't have to pay anybody, and I don't have to pick up a bar tab for the band. That, my friends, is a win, win.

For some people, karaoke is like therapy. Picking a song that speaks to your own soul and then singing it as loud as you can in front of people that you don't know. That's some quality therapy right there, and it's free.

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Now here is a new twist.

Because this is America and everyone wants to get paid. Something new is coming down the pipe.

Spotify and the Universal Music Group have found a way to monetize your desire to sing your favorite song in public. (well, on the internet, that’s better, right?)

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According to a news release from Spotify and Universal Music Group.

‘Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG) today announced landmark recorded music and music publishing licensing agreements enabling Spotify to launch a new tool allowing fans to create covers and remixes of their favorite songs from participating artists and songwriters.’

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As you read through the rest of the press release, you'll notice great buzzwords like “generative AI”, “Revenue streams”, and my personal favorite, “paid add-on for Spotify premium users”.

In the broadcasting business, we would call this nontraditional revenue. Basically, a way to make money that does not directly relate to the business you're in. (Like selling advertising on a web site in addition to selling advertising on a radio station.)

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In this modern digital age, content drives earnings. So, what better way to generate new content than to provide a service where people can sing their favorite songs on the Internet. And on top of that, they pay for the privilege to do so. (nice)

These are things I want to know.

I have to admit that I am curious about this service and I would love to test it out, but I'm not going to pay for the right to do it. I want to see how the whole thing works. What does generative AI have to do with it? Does it create the background tracks? Does it take my voice and digitally enhance it so that it doesn't suck? Does it generate a video with me singing as a sexy Centaur?

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In a nutshell. This is another way for Spotify and Universal Music Group to make money off of a product that they've already paid for. Another way to add a little more money to their bottom line. And to finish it all off, keep in mind these six keywords in this press release. “Songs from participating artists and songwriters”.

Yes, you will not have access to the full catalog from Universal Music Group. You will only have access to songs by artists who wish to participate, and not necessarily all of the songs from those artists. I could be wrong, but I don't think you're going to have any opportunity to sing Neil Young's “Rocking in the Free World” anytime soon on the Internet with the artists' approval.

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OK, you might get to sing it on the Internet, but not without a cease-and-desist order.

Some people will find this liberating; dare I say empowering; a few great singers might even be discovered.

The rest will just get to pay for the privilege of participation.

