Welcome to the middle class, if you can afford it. 

What does it mean to be middle class? Is it a house in the suburbs where the little yard and a white picket fence? Not necessarily if you're talking about income

“The Pew Research Center defines middle-class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes that are two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income.”

If you use that definition of middle class, you find that it changes from state to state. Using the definition from Pew Research gobankingrates.com did some did the math on each state and the dollar amounts vary quite a bit. Based on data from 2022, Maryland shows the highest. Median household income of $98,461.00. Yikes, Welcome to the middle class in Maryland.

On the other end of the spectrum Mississippi showed the lowest median household income at about $52,895.00. Some other states in the Deep South are not that much better. But keep it in mind. It's not just about income, it's also about cost of living.

Here's what it looks like in the Northwest.

The state of Oregon comes in at a respectable. Median household income of $76,632.00.

Over in Idaho, the median household income is $70,214.00.

Now checkout Washington state, the median household income is $90,325.00.

That's really impressive until you think about the fact that our curve is skewed because of Western Washington and all the high-tech jobs. I would love to see a breakout of the Eastern Washington median household income.

I don't know about you, but I don't really think about the middle class anymore. I just think about whether I can pay my bills and live comfortably. Happily, I'm succeeding at that right now but in years past that was not the case.

And that is my wish for you. That you can pay your bills and live comfortably. Regardless of what your median household income is.

