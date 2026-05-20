I don't know about you, but sometimes by the end of the day I am dragging. All I want to do is get home and relax. The problem is I've got stuff to do at home, and it needs to be done.

This is not an uncommon feeling for a lot of Americans, in fact some studies show that in up to 25% of doctor's visits, the main complaint is lack of energy.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘We can recognize fatigue when it hits, but the cause can be challenging to unravel, says Dr. Annie Gayman, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center.

If you’re still dragging despite spring’s increased hours of light providing an energy boost, it’s time to play detective.

So why is this happening now, are we just getting old, the body is just saying slow down. Maybe what your body is telling you is that there are things that it needs from you in order for it to have more energy.

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Check your diet.

What you eat and when you eat it makes a difference in your energy level throughout the day. I know about carbohydrates and proteins, but do I really apply that knowledge correctly?

Nutritionists will tell you that you should look for complex carbohydrates. Whole grains, for instance. Also working vegetables into your diet. The fiber in these foods will help to stabilize your blood sugar and partially protect you from that afternoon's slump. Some people reach for some chocolate or a cup of coffee in the afternoon to get them through, but another recommendation is to get out in the Spring sunshine and take a short walk.

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How are you sleeping?

Getting a good night's sleep is the foundation that your entire workday is built on. The thinking is that if you're not sleeping well, you're not going to be working well. On average, 7 to 8 hours of regular sleep is recommended. Keeping your sleep schedule as consistent as possible will also contribute to better sleep.

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Proper hydration is important.

It sounds like a cliche, but it's not. Most doctors recommend drinking up to 64 ounces of water a day. I know it sounds like a lot but your body will respond positively to it. Even mild dehydration can degrade your energy levels, your cognitive ability, and that includes memory and attention span.

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Granted, everybody is a little bit different, but it's safe to say some basic changes in the way you sleep and what you eat and when you eat it could help you if you're feeling an energy deficit in the afternoon.

