We've all seen it, the Windows blue screen of Death. It's terrifying. Does it truly mean that your computer is gone? Is there any coming back from it? Well, of course there is a way to come back from the blue screen of death, but it does involve some time and some money.

The word is out; the blue screen of death is going away.

The announcement has been made that Microsoft is getting rid of the blue screen of Death. (Also known as the BSOD.)

‘But Microsoft is now changing the design of the blue error screen and breaking with 40 years of BSOD tradition. In fact, it won’t be called a “blue screen” anymore because, at least in the current preview version of Windows 11 24H2, the error screen is now completely black. (For Windows Insiders on test versions, the error screen will be green instead.)’

So, if you're a Windows 11 user, (like we have much of a choice.) Microsoft Says that the full transition to the now black screen of death. (Still BSOD) will be taking place late in the summer. That is not the only thing that's going to change about your final warning of the demise of your computer. Windows is also going to be dispensing with the QR code that normally appears, and the smiley face because there's nothing smiley about the BSOD.

The text on the BSOD will be changed as well. It will soon say, “Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart,”

So why did Microsoft decide to change the screen? Nobody knows for sure. I would imagine making it a little simpler to understand is one thing. Possibly Microsoft doesn't like to be linked to the term “Blue screen of Death” at all, It does sound rather ominous.

I think they should have gone with purple. That way, instead of calling it the purple screen of death, they could just call it, “the Barney”.

