With the tightening economy, corporations trying to streamline their operation to create a better bottom line. It's probably no surprise to find out that Microsoft has just announced a new round of layoffs. Almost 9000 people will be laid off at Microsoft this time around.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Microsoft said the cuts would include multiple divisions across the company but did not specify early Wednesday which teams would bear the brunt. Reports over the past two weeks from Bloomberg said sales and marketing employees, as well as gaming workers, would be heavily affected.’

And their announcement?

Microsoft said they were going to do a 4% reduction in staff, that pencils out to nearly 9000 workers. Buzzwords like agility and effectiveness are being used to justify the reduction in staff.

Two previous layoffs occurred in May and June totaling approximately 6000 people. Of that 6000 people laid off companywide, 2300 of them came from Washington State. Using that math, if Microsoft is laying off 9000 people this time around, then approximately 3461 people could be laid off from Washington state.

In 2024, Microsoft Employed 228,000 people worldwide.

You have to go back to 2023 to find a larger layoff from Microsoft when they laid off approximately 10,000 workers but so far, the layoffs for 2025 look to be approaching 15,000 individuals.

Needless to say, if you're a tech company and you're looking for people. There's going to be a lot of tech people out there looking for jobs.

