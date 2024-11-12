Mattel’s “Wicked” doll pulled from the shelves. Why?

I don't know about you, but for me, this is one of those stories where when you first hear about it, it makes you laugh, and then you start thinking about it and then it's not so funny.

You see, there's this really big movie coming to theaters. It's called Wicked. It's a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical and to be honest, I'm kind of interested. I think I want to see it. (Yes, I know it's a musical, but I still want to see it.)

So anytime there's a movie that's coming out that's this big, there's always a huge amount of promotion and as part of those promotions, there's always product tie ins and this time Mattel is involved offering, “Wicked” Dolls.

The problem comes when somebody who's working on the packaging for the wicked dolls doesn't do all of their research when they start putting web addresses on the packaging for children to find out more about the movie.

According to CBSNews.com,

‘The toy manufacturer is apologizing after mistakenly including a web address for a pornographic site on the boxes holding the company's newly launched "Wicked" dolls, rather than the official website of the movie adaptation of the Tony award-winning musical.’

So, the story goes that somebody logged on to the “bad link” and it asked if they were 18 years of age or older. (A big tip off.) Needless to say, Mattel was not pleased. Also, very embarrassed, apologized for the “misprint” on their packaging and suggested that parents who had already purchased the doll “to throw out the packaging or cover up the link”

I'm thinking that there is a distinct possibility that someone in the graphics department at Mattel might be losing their job. Which is probably unfortunate because somebody else was responsible for giving that graphics person the copy that was to be printed on that box.

It never hurts to proofread your material.

Multiple times.

