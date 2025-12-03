There are many reasons to make a trip to Seattle. Sightseeing, entertainment, and my personal favorite food. On Monday, Esquire magazine published an article about what they considered to be the 33 best new restaurants in the United States, and Seattle has one.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Located along the hip restaurant row of Ballard Avenue Northwest, the restaurant from Lupe Flores is a fast-casual counter with an agave bar that draws in late-night diners and many line cooks and servers in the industry. It opened last year and now runs a popular happy hour.’

Lupe Flores is the proprietor, and the menu honors her Lebanese Mexican grandmother. (“Situ” Is Arabic for grandmother.) Lupe's grandmothers cooking and recipes are the inspiration for this restaurant.

Lupe's Situ Tacos is located in Ballard, and they call it a Mexican Lebanese fusion restaurant. If you watch the Food Channel at all, you know that fusion restaurants are very popular, and for good reason. It's food that you're familiar with but presented to you in a very unfamiliar way. It can be very fun and pleasing.

Exploring the menu is easy, just log on to Lupe’s Situ Tacos website and you’ll find some very interesting options including the original crunchy Taco.

According to Lupe's website,

‘The original crunchy taco, the tortillas are initially fried, then stuffed, and sewn together with toothpicks. Then they’re pan fried to a golden crisp and are delicious. You can fill them with whatever toppings of your choosing, (I recommend guacamole and pico de gallo). People have contacted me after 20 years of distance to ask about my tacos.’

Lupe’s Situ Tacos offers something for everybody, including meat eaters and vegetarians.

I don't know about you, but this sounds like a place I need to stop at the next time in the Seattle area.

