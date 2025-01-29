Is a universal flu vaccine possible? Oregon researchers say yes

Every year there is a new strain of the flu virus floating around and every year, those of us that are concerned about this new strain of flu virus get a flu shot. I know I do; I won't say that my job requires it, but if I want to be working every day, yes, I have got to get one. Look, this is not a job requirement, but I feel it is a personal responsibility. There is nothing worse in the world than being sick and going to work and spreading it all around the office.

Medical researchers in Oregon have a different idea.

According to axios.com,

‘Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University are working on a novel approach to influenza vaccination that could provide broad protection against multiple strains — including the H5N1 bird flu virus — without the yearly injection’

Well, I have to admit I'm in favor of the concept but how hard is it going to be for us to get there?

The way flu vaccines are created right now, you must wait for the new version of the virus to pop up, and then you create the vaccine for that new version of the virus, and you just keep doing that year after year after year.

What researchers at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) are proposing is the concept of “killer T cells”, that will allow them to create a vaccine that recognizes the roots of a flu virus rather than just the ever-changing exterior. You get one shot; you're protected for life.

Some small clinical trials have taken place and it's showing promise, but it's not there yet.

I like the idea of getting just one flu shot and being done with it for the rest of my life. Maybe it will happen. As with many things, we'll have to wait and see.

