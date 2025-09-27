Remember when we all thought the COVID-19 pandemic was over? Every few months we seem to hear about a new variant of the COVID-19 virus and as those variants arise vaccines are tailored to stop them. Getting a COVID shot now is kind of like getting a flu shot.

A few days ago, I stopped at my favorite pharmacy to pick up my latest prescription and there were no less than 7 people sitting and waiting for their shots. Some were flu shots, some were COVID-19 shots.

Now another new variant has popped up.

According to msn.com,

‘The XFG variant, also known as Stratus, has been gaining momentum after first being detected in Southeast Asia in January, according to the World Health Organization.

The organization designated Stratus as a "SATS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring" after it had spread to 38 countries by June.’

In the United States, corona cases are increasing predominantly in nine states so far. Cases are showing up in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Vermont, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and both North and South Dakota, (thankfully, Washington is not on that list, yet.)

Stony Brook Medicine at Stony Brook University in New York says that it's highly infectious and presents with what they're calling a “razor blade” sore throat. (Well, that's ominous.) The World Health Organization says this new variant has figured out a way to avoid the immune system, which will probably make it more difficult for the body to fight off an infection, especially those who are unvaccinated.

Stony Brook Medicine went on to say ‘The new strain exhibits most of the normal symptoms of COVID-19, although most cases are mild for vaccinated individuals’

Just remember that the usual rules apply if you want to avoid infection. If you want to, get vaccinated. Avoid crowds of people indoors. If you can't do that, maybe wear a mask. This is especially true during cold and flu season, like now. Change the filters in your air purifiers if you have them. Don't forget to wash your hands and try to avoid close contact with others.

Look, you're going to do what you're going to do. I can't change that, and I probably can't change your mind. All I'll say is, be safe. Take care of yourself, and if you're experiencing symptoms of COVID, get yourself checked out.

New virus strain spikes in 9 US states with symptoms from brain fog to persistent cough

Coronavirus | Fox News



