FDA Tweaks COVID-19 Booster Recommendations For Older Adults
Regardless of your political leanings, COVID-19 is still out there and mutating into new unique strains and what this means is that a COVID-19 booster shot to cover those new strains comes available every six months or so. But now there is new guidance on who actually gets the shots.
According to seattletimes.com,
‘Top officials for the Food and Drug Administration laid out new standards for updated COVID shots, saying they’d continue to use a streamlined approach to make them available to adults 65 and older as well as children and younger adults with at least one high-risk health problem.’
What they are calling “provisional data” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Shows that approximately 47,000 American citizens died from COVID-19 related causes in 2024, and that the virus was the underlying cause or a contributing factor.
The FDA was in the process of approving the newest iteration of the vaccine without restrictions, but the Trump administration stopped that from happening. Both Pfizer and Moderna will continue to work with the agency.
For years, the FDA has told people that they should at least get an annual COVID-19 booster shot just like you would get a flu shot but that guidance has now changed.
I myself am one of the lucky ones. I took the shot; I got the boosters; I've been very lucky to not contract COVID-19 in any of its current forms, but that's not to say that it won't happen. That's why I myself will be receiving that fall vaccine update.
