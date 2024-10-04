Hourly Wages for Washington workers are better than most.
In past years it's been very difficult for a person to make a living with just one job, getting paid an hourly wage. Don't get me wrong, there are hourly wage jobs that do pay well. But there are far more hourly wage jobs that offer the minimum wage.
When you consider that a one bedroom 450 square foot apartment In Wenatchee rents for approximately $850 a month even Washington State's current minimum wage of $16.28 an hour makes it difficult for a single person with just one job at minimum wage to make rent and expenses. Now just imagine trying to support a family with that wage.
The thing to keep in mind is that among all the states in our Union, Washington is in the top five for hourly wages. Yes, it's true, our workers in Washington state are in pretty good shape financially compared to, say, Mississippi with a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
According to axios scom,
‘Washington remains one of the best states in the country for hourly workers based on its high minimum wage and the elimination of less-than-minimum tip wages, according to a senior researcher at Oxfam America.’
Over the years I've worked a few minimum wage jobs in my time, and I never said to myself, “Gee, I feel lucky I'm making minimum wage today”.
If you are working for an hourly wage. My wish for you is that you're a plumber, an electrician, or maybe a car mechanic? (I'm sure there's other high paying hourly jobs.)
You certainly deserve the money that you are earning.
Washington among 2024's best states for hourly workers - Axios Seattle
Washington has highest state minimum wage in 2024 - Axios Seattle
Best and Worst States to Work in the US | Oxfam (oxfamamerica.org)
15 Best Employers in Colorado, According to Workers
Gallery Credit: Tanner Chambers
Bring Your Dog to Work Day: Country Edition
5 Companies Hiring With 4-Day Work Weeks in 2024
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman