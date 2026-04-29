Now that Live Nation lost their court battle, Will prices go down?

This was a big lawsuit, and it was a long time coming. Anybody that's purchased a concert ticket over the last several years knows that ticket prices have skyrocketed.

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The federal government and multiple states brought an antitrust lawsuit asserting that Live Nation along with Ticketmaster was a monopoly. Not too long ago, the federal government settled out of court, but the states were not satisfied, and the lawsuit went on, and now we have a decision.

The New York jury deliberated over 4 days and came back with a decision.

Live Nation had a monopoly over large concert venues.

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So, what happens next?

Well, now we have the appeals process and when that runs out, then, and only then will Live Nation and Ticketmaster change their practices.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The verdict could cost Live Nation and Ticketmaster hundreds of millions of dollars, based on the jury’s estimate that customers paid an extra $1.72 per ticket. The companies could also be assessed penalties. In addition, sanctions could result in court orders that they divest themselves of some entities, including venues such as amphitheaters that they own.’

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But again, we have to ask the question, will ticket prices eventually go down? It wasn't that long ago that a friend of mine and I made our way over to Seattle for a concert. It was the Satch/Vai Band at the Paramount. At the time I bought my tickets I could have gotten front row seats for an eye watering price. I eventually decided to sit further back on the main floor.

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I don't regret going to the show. For me it was a once in a lifetime experience. Since the event was in Seattle, I decided to spend the night in town as well. I'm not driving over Snoqualmie Pass and Blewett Pass at midnight; this is not going to happen. So, I had to drop some cash for the hotel room and parking. The only downside is now I'm getting spam e-mails from the hotel asking me when I'm coming back.

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Here's hoping we do see some lower ticket prices for tours swinging through the Northwest. If it actually happens, it will be a modest improvement. Everything is getting more expensive, including the cost of taking a band on the road.

