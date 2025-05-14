I'm always up for a good show. And Marymoor Live Is presenting a large and eclectic lineup for 2025 reduced by Cascade Music Collective.

According to their press release,

‘2025 marks the third season produced by Cascade Music Collective (CMC) & Mammoth Live, with concerts taking place between the months of May and September. The producers have put together a wide spectrum of talent, with something for just about everyone.’

google maps google maps loading...

To say that they have something for everyone, it's kind of an understatement. For me personally I would love to have another chance to hear Little Feat, Britt Floyd and Iggy Pop.

If you're looking for a jam band vibe, the infamous string dusters and Leftover Salmon with kitchen dwellers. We'll fill your need.

Everything from punk to R&B. Rock to country. One of these shows will fill the bill.

MARYMOOR LIVE 2025 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

May 27 James Arthur w/ special guest The Army, The Navy

June 13 Drive-By Truckers + Deer Tick with Thelma & The Sleaze

June 21 Acid Bath with High On Fire, YOB, Witch Mountain

June 22 Little Feat + Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

July 23 Brit Floyd – Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary

July 25 Slightly Stoopid with Iration, Little Stranger

July 28 Iggy Pop

July 29 Melissa Etheridge + Indigo Girls

July 30 Indigo Girls + Melissa Etheridge

August 1 Dispatch + John Butler (band), G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter

August 2 Jordan Davis – 100.7 The Wolf’s Throwdown with Dylan Marlowe, Aaron Crawford, Antwane Tyler

August 10 The Infamous Stringdusters + Leftover Salmon with Kitchen Dwellers

August 12 Phantogram + STRFKR with Mamalarky

August 13 311 with Badflower, Sitting On Saturn

August 21 Billy Currington with special guest Niko Moon

August 23 Forever Young 2025 featuring Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Kid N Play, All 4 One,

Montell Jordan, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO

August 28 Damian “Jr Gong” Marley & Stephen Marley with J Boog

August 30 Michael Franti & Spearhead

August 31 Cypress Hill with special guest Suicidal Tendencies

September 3 Kolohe Kai with Fia

September 12 Sublime – 107.7 The End’s End of Summer with The Ataris, Almost Monday, Hannah Duckworth

September 13 Smokey Robinson

September 18 Band of Horses + Iron and Wine

Marymoore Live could Offer Up a summer very well spent. Get all the details on the link below.

Home - Marymoor Live

[carbongallery id="67ddce7dca44c852f439214f"]

[carbongallery id="68068f50fb1a3947adef14fd"]

[carbongallery id="67f0047ab328a55c468cbb16"]