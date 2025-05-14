2025 Brings A Diverse Concert Series To Marymoor Live

I'm always up for a good show. And Marymoor Live Is presenting a large and eclectic lineup for 2025 reduced by Cascade Music Collective. 

According to their press release,
2025 marks the third season produced by Cascade Music Collective (CMC) & Mammoth Live, with concerts taking place between the months of May and September. The producers have put together a wide spectrum of talent, with something for just about everyone.’ 

To say that they have something for everyone, it's kind of an understatement. For me personally I would love to have another chance to hear Little Feat, Britt Floyd and Iggy Pop. 

If you're looking for a jam band vibe, the infamous string dusters and Leftover Salmon with kitchen dwellers. We'll fill your need. 

Everything from punk to R&B. Rock to country. One of these shows will fill the bill. 

MARYMOOR LIVE 2025 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES  

May 27                              James Arthur w/ special guest The Army, The Navy 

June 13                              Drive-By Truckers + Deer Tick with Thelma & The Sleaze 

June 21                              Acid Bath with High On Fire, YOB, Witch Mountain 

June 22                              Little Feat + Nitty Gritty Dirt Band 

July 23                               Brit Floyd – Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary 

July 25                               Slightly Stoopid with Iration, Little Stranger 

July 28                               Iggy Pop 

July 29                               Melissa Etheridge + Indigo Girls 

July 30                               Indigo Girls + Melissa Etheridge 

August 1                            Dispatch + John Butler (band), G. Love & Special Sauce,                                                  Donavon Frankenreiter 

August 2                            Jordan Davis – 100.7 The Wolf’s Throwdown with Dylan                                                  Marlowe, Aaron Crawford, Antwane Tyler 

August 10                         The Infamous Stringdusters + Leftover Salmon with Kitchen                                              Dwellers 

August 12                         Phantogram + STRFKR with Mamalarky 

August 13                         311 with Badflower, Sitting On Saturn 

August 21                         Billy Currington with special guest Niko Moon 

August 23                         Forever Young 2025 featuring Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray,                                             Kid N Play, All 4 One, 

                                         Montell Jordan, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO 

August 28                         Damian “Jr Gong” Marley & Stephen Marley with J Boog 

August 30                         Michael Franti & Spearhead 

August 31                         Cypress Hill with special guest Suicidal Tendencies 

September 3                    Kolohe Kai with Fia 

September 12                  Sublime – 107.7 The End’s End of Summer with The Ataris,                                             Almost Monday, Hannah Duckworth 

September 13                  Smokey Robinson 

September 18                  Band of Horses + Iron and Wine 

Marymoore Live could Offer Up a summer very well spent. Get all the details on the link below. 
Home - Marymoor Live 
