Washington state is addressing license plate shortage.

About six months ago, I traded in my old car and got a new one. I'm really happy with my car, but I was not very happy with how long it took me to get a license plate, almost 2 1/2 months. I had no idea that there was apparently a shortage in the supply of license plates for Washington State.

So why is that and will it improve?

Automobile license plates were first manufactured in Washington state starting back in 1922 at Walla Walla State Penitentiary, and it's been that way ever since. Part of the reason for the three to two-month backlog is that the number of incarcerations in minimum security at Walla Walla has gone down so they had fewer workers available. Recently they moved the license plate facility to maximum security where there are more Inmates to work in the facility.

They have also decided to change their manufacturing process, so instead of stamping a license plate or embossing it. They are now just printing a flat license plate.

I'm not sure if I want a flat license plate. The license plate that I ultimately got for my new car was stamped. I guess with a flat license plate you could be more creative with the design. Maybe in the future I could get a SpongeBob SquarePants license plate for my car. I would probably have to get permission from the Cartoon Network to do it.

If I could get permission from Hannah Barbara, I could have a Jetson's license plate. That would be cool.

If you're waiting for the license plate for your new car hang in there, they're coming, and they will be coming faster in the weeks to come.

