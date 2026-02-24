The use of license plate readers across the United States has become popular. The technology is over 30 years old but now there's more than a little controversy regarding Flock cameras. Especially with the advent of Ring announcing a flock system to be used for finding pets and then canceling Its rollout.

These so-called FLOCK cameras can be found on telephone poles, overpasses, traffic lights, state patrol vehicles, tow trucks and parking enforcement vehicles.

Lynnwood City Council decided yesterday (2/23/26) to cancel their contract with Flock Safety.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Meanwhile, cities across the state have turned off or removed their cameras over swelling concerns about mass government surveillance, potential use for stalking and federal authorities utilizing the technology to target immigrants, protesters and people seeking health care such as abortion.’

How does it work?

On the surface, these cameras look like a good idea. The cameras capture hundreds, even thousands of pictures per minute. Then software is used to correlate license plates and look to see if they show up on a “hot list.” The hot list is maintained and updated frequently to flag stolen vehicles, missing people, criminal investigations, unpaid traffic tickets, and arrest warrants.

My car has an interesting function on its NAV system, every time I come close to a traffic camera it pings and warns me that it's there.

Right now, Washington state doesn't have any laws controlling these flock camera systems, who has access to the data or how long they can store the images after they've been taken.

The Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority, created back in 2007 has provided grant funding for police forces across Washington state to help them buy Flock camera systems, also known as ALPR’s.

Why is this an issue?

In October of 2025, the University of Washington published a report showing that US Border Patrol had searched the Washington State police flock system databases at least 18 times, often without their knowledge.

For those of you who think that this is not a problem, think about it this way. How would you like it if your local police department knew the exact day and time, every time you went to your local gun store. Is that a violation of your right to privacy?

I certainly don't have an answer to this.

I'm not sure I ever will.

