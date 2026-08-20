Kalshi gets slapped by King County Superior Court Judge

It's called a prediction market, and you play it either online in your home or using an app on your phone. But a judge Says that in Washington state, it's gambling and in Washington state, it's not legal.

This case has been going on since March and now we finally have a decision. (Naturally, it is being appealed)

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘Attorney General Nick Brown had sued Kalshi in March, accusing the company of violating Washington’s relatively strict anti-gambling laws, and using the company’s own advertising — it had boasted that it allowed people to “bet on everything” — to prove the point.

“Kalshi operates an online betting platform,” King County Superior Court Judge John McHale wrote in a preliminary injunction Thursday, adding that the company likely is violating multiple provisions of state law’.

Gambling laws in Washington state are very strict, so it's not surprising that a judge is ruling against this. All it took was Attorney General Nick Brown to file the lawsuit.

So now Kalshi has to step back from anything relating to sports, Politics, entertainment, elections, Culture, Technology, and science. They can continue to accept bets (or contracts, if you will) on climate, finance, commodities, and economics.

Prediction markets have rapidly become big business; Kalshi has partnerships with The Associated Press, CNBC, CNN, and the National Hockey League and gives you the ability to place a bet (or contract) on just about anything.

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Some people argue that prediction markets play to some of our bassist instincts as human beings. Kalshi is arguing that they are regulated by the Federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC), not state laws.

The legal action in Washington state is not isolated. Several state attorney generals across the country are filing similar lawsuits to bar Kalshi from operating in their states.

Now we have to wait and see if the CTFC will step in and block the judge's ruling.

