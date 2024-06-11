Hydro Racing is coming to Entiat Washington on the Columbia River
The next hydro race in Eastern Washington is coming to Entiat Washington. you get the chance to Experience the Sights and Sounds of Vintage Hydroplanes, "Racing" on the Columbia River!
The Entiat Vintage Race Boat Regatta is coming to Entiat on July twentieth and July twenty first with Free admission! Entrance into the pits is only ten dollars per person. The racing starts at 9AM.
Entiat, Washington
August 17-18, Terry Troxell Memorial Hydro classic
Pateros, Washington
September 7-8, The Tony Newton Memorial Regatta
Brewster, Washington
September 28-29, Manson Hydrofest
Manson, Washington
We take a quick trip to the tri-cities.
June 15-16 Richland Regatta,
Richland, Washington
Then it's back in our neighborhood.
October 4-6 Mahogany & Merlot,
Chelan, Washington
There are tons of information available on the races and where you can watch from, all waiting for you on pnbra.org. Admission for the races is always free, (Get there early to stake out your spot.) but if you want to get into the pits. (Specifically, the cold pit.) There is a wristband for $10.
I don't know about you, but I'm really excited.
All photos in this article are by Chris Denslow.
Check him out on Facebook. At Digital Rooster Tails.
