90s Flannel Fest is coming to Moses Lake.

If you're looking for something to do on the weekend of October 4th and 5th, I've got an idea for you. It's the 90s Flannel Fest taking place at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake. This will be your number 2 for the event. And it looks like it's going to be a lot of fun.

According to 90sflannelfest.com,

‘An awesome outdoor music event featuring 11 of the Northwest’s most amazing tribute acts. Celebrate the sounds of the 90s Alt/Grunge wave with thousands of your closest, live music-lovin’ friends!’

Let's run down the lineup.

Starting October 4th, the gates open at 6:00 PM.

7:00 PM. It's Parabola. A tribute to the band Tool.

8:15 PM. Jar of flies. And Alice In Chains tribute.

9:30 PM. Red Not Chili Peppers. A Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band.

Then we move on to Saturday. October 5th. The gates open at noon.

that will give you 2 hours to hang out and get some great food at one of the Concessions.

There will be lots of food and beverages available from vendors like Top Gun Concessions, Dragonfly Espresso, Smulligan’s, The Churro Hut, Ashby, LLC And Sweet Snack Attack.

The music starts at

2:00 PM with Island in the Sun. A Weezer tribute band.

3:15. PM. Head over feet. A tribute to the music of Alanis Morissette.

4:30 PM. Fighting Foos. A Foo Fighters tribute band.

5:45 PM. 21 guns. A tribute to the music of Green Day.

7:00 PM. Superunknown. A sound garden tribute.

8:15 PM. Never mind. A tribute to the music and genius of Nirvana.

9:30 PM. Grand Royale. A Beastie Boys tribute.

10:30 PM. Washed in black. A tribute to the band Pearl Jam.

A special unplugged after party set to conclude the evening.

Now this is a really ambitious lineup and there really is something for everybody.

tickets are available at 90sflannelfest.com.

2-day VIP pass for $144. That includes VIP area access with premium location, exclusive bar, non-reserved seating, lavatory, snacks and some shade.

The General admission 2-day pass is $89.

If you can only go for one day, your Friday GA pass goes for $34 and your Saturday GA pass goes for 60. 9.

Go to 90s Flannel Fest at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake.

And remember to rock responsibly.

