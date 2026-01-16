Is this the best fried chicken in Washington State?

My mom made the best fried chicken. Well, OK, technically it was not fried. It was baked, but it seemed like it was fried. I have no idea what was in the recipe. I just know that it was rolled in some kind of seasoned breading. She stuck it in the oven, and it came out crispy and wonderful. When I was a little kid, I used to call it crummy chicken. (Because she used breadcrumbs.)

It wasn't until later in life that I discovered what true fried chicken was and yes, it was at KFC. Since then, I have tried fried chicken from some other venues, but I have to be honest KFC still does it for me.

jollibeefoods.com jollibeefoods.com loading...

A new purveyor of fried chicken arrived in Seattle in 2024. The franchise fast food establishment is Jollibee. This is the third location in Washington state, but the first in the Emerald City. One look at the menu and you can see that they're going right after KFC. Jollibee offers a variety of chicken sandwiches and chicken meals. Family meals in a bucket. Desserts like Ubi pie and Peach mango pie. I have no clue what Ubi is, some kind of purple yam thing, but the Peach mango pie is supposed to be very special.

jollibeefoods.com jollibeefoods.com loading...

According to jollibeefoods.com.

“Jollibee is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant company in the world. With 100 stores in North America, over 1500 stores across the globe and many more yet to come, our mission is to spread the joy of eating.”

Some of the sides are interesting. They offer spaghetti for instance. Also, adobo rice. Plus, the usual French fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, that sort of thing.

jollibeefoods.com jollibeefoods.com loading...

Eater.com says, "the best chain fried chicken in America". That is a powerful statement. They also offer a spicy chicken sandwich which has got my interest but I'm not sure if I'm driving to Seattle to try it out.

Find them at 3820 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118 (Rainier Valley Square shopping center).

They are open 9AM – 10PM, seven days a week.

You can dine-in, drive-thru and take-out, with online ordering available in the coming weeks

jollibeefoods.com jollibeefoods.com loading...

Try Jollibee out and let me know if it's any good.

It may be time for a road trip.



What's the Secret to Cooking Fried Chicken?



