It's been a tough couple of years for retail outlets, especially specialized retail outlets like fabrics and crafts, for instance.

According to MSN.com,

‘Crafters and sewers are not going to like this news: JoAnn is closing tons of locations. The news comes after the arts and crafts store filed for bankruptcy a second time just last month.’

I have actually gone to that store once or twice in my adult life while I was doing a few minor home improvement projects.

One project was to create alternative covers for my stereo speakers. The new speaker covers were very colorful. I know my ex-wife Had shopped there, certainly my mother-in-law had. As of now, 500 stores are scheduled to go away in 2025.

Jo-Ann has over 800 stores in the United States. and the products that they have available in their stores are very diverse. Fabrics, of course, of every shape, size, color and pattern including vinyl coverings. Various kinds of yarn and other items for crafting.

Yesterday morning, I took a little time out to go down to Jo-Ann and take a few pictures, walk through the store, and as I was walking out of the store I had to stop because I just felt that it was rude for me to leave the store and not talk to at least one of the people who worked there to ask if they had heard about the possible closing of their store.

We had a lovely conversation. The last thing that they had heard was late last month when Jo-Ann was still trying to find people to buy the stores that they were going to close.

Then yesterday, multiple stories started to break about the closing of 500 stores in 2025. No one at the Jo-Ann store in East Wenatchee had heard anything about these stories!

Here is the list of Washington State stores that are going to be closed in 2025.

2886 NW Bucklin Hill Rd 98383 Silverdale WA

470 Bridge St 99403 Clarkston WA

700 Ocean Beach Hwy Ste 100 98632

Longview WA 2199 510 East College Way 98273

Mount Vernon WA 802 150 Port Angeles Plz 98362

Port Angeles WA 1687 481 N Wilbur Ave 99362

Walla Walla WA 2443 1020 Stratford Road 98837

Moses Lake WA 354 25810 104Th Ave Se 98030

Kent WA 789 7601 Evergreen Way 98203

Everett WA 793 2823 Ne Sunset Blvd 98056

Renton WA 805 15236 Aurora Ave N 98133

Shoreline WA 1711 2217 NW 57Th St 98107

Seattle WA 1944 31523 Pacific Hwy S 98003

Federal Way WA 1950 17501 Southcenter Pkwy 98188

Tukwila WA 2044 13410 Meridian East Ste A 98373

Puyallup WA 2081 5824 196Th Street Sw 98036

Lynnwood WA 2093 4104 Tacoma Mall Blvd 98409

Tacoma WA 2173 3704 172Nd St Ne Ste F 98223

Arlington WA 1701 2801 E 29Th Ave 99223

Spokane WA 1872 15110 E. Indiana Ave 99216

East Wenatchee WA 300 Valley Mall Pkwy 98802

Jo-Ann has been in East Wenatchee for decades. It will be very sad to see them go.

I hope A responsible company buys their store and keeps them open.



