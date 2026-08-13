Jersey Mike’s is coming to East Wenatchee, but when?

Every once in a while, I chat with a friend of mine, Lon Martin. He lives in the Tri-Cities, and he gives me a bad time about my eating habits. (probably warranted). Whenever I mention going out to lunch and getting a sandwich, he always asks me if I've ever tried Jersey Mike's and I have to tell him, no, we don't have a Jersey Mike's here in the Wenatchee Valley.

Photo by Lon Martin Lon Martin in his natural habitat. Photo by Lon Martin Lon Martin in his natural habitat.

Well, that is about to change.

Yes, it's official Jersey Mike's is coming to East Wenatchee. Currently, they're on the remodel stage at their location, which will be taking over the old Starbucks near the Petco off 500 Valley Mall Parkway. They started construction on July 27th with a target opening in early November. The opening date is a little fluid because when you're doing construction, you just don't know if you're going to have a delay.

Jersey Mike's has locations in Moses Lake, Yakima, and Spokane.

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Recently I had a phone conversation with the owner operator Matt Bullatt who told me one of the things that sets Jersey Mike's apart from other sub shops in the Northwest is their commitment to giving back to the community.

For their grand opening, they're going to select three elementary schools in the Wenatchee Valley and supply them with approximately 2500 free sub-cards, and then use those sub-cards to help generate donations to the schools.

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Jersey Mike's was founded in 1956 by Michael Ingravallo when he opened Mike’s Giant Submarine Shop — one of the first submarine sandwich shops in the U.S. Jersey Mike's as a company has had a strong commitment to giving back to the community ever since.

A little history.

Matt also says that another thing that sets Jersey Mike's apart is the freshness.

"everything's fresh to order. Nothing's ever prepackaged pre weighed and our produce gets delivered daily." And also, the people that work there. Focusing on a quality product, and a quality customer experience."

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Things are pretty busy at the new location in East Wenatchee, as they continue to remodel.

