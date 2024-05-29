The state of Washington likes to work at home.

I need to work in order to maintain the lifestyle that I have grown accustomed to. It's not extravagant, but it's comfortable, I can't complain, I love my job. When COVID hit, a lot of people started working from home. This was not an option for me because at the time I didn't have the Internet at my house. (I do now.)

I must confess that I'm not sure I could effectively work from home. Not because I couldn't do it, but because I'm basically... Lazy. When I am at work, I work. It seems like I have more direction when I'm here in the office than when I'm at home. When I'm at home I just procrastinate constantly. If you can work at home and get stuff done, more power to you.

And that brings us to some interesting statistics about working at home in Washington state. According to axios.com,

“About 37% of the state's nearly 4 million working people do so from home at least one day per week, according to a recent Federal Reserve article.

Nationwide, just over 15% of workers do so primarily from home, per the federal report.”

Now this is bad news for owners of Seattle office buildings because their vacancies are going up. (They could lower prices.) There are even discussions of converting some office buildings to residential.

This trend is changing the landscape of work in downtown Seattle. Major tech jobs are moving from the city to the suburbs via remote work. But now Amazon is asking employees to return back to the office at least three days a week. City of Seattle workers in the executive branch are being asked to work from the office at least a few days a week. There are many more examples like this.

As for me, I will continue to work from the office because I know deep down in my heart of hearts that if I worked from home. I wouldn't get a damn thing done.

Although I do like the idea of coming to work in my pajamas.

