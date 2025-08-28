How many times has a TV show, or a movie made fun of IKEA? The most memorable jokes for me come from the movie Deadpool.

Well, good news people, IKEA is going to be opening a new store in Washington state.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘IKEA plans to open a new store in Redmond this winter, but there is a catch.

The new, 2,730-square-foot store coming to Redmond Town Center isn’t a classic brick-and-mortar IKEA store, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Scandinavian furniture store chain described the location as a “plan and order point with pick-up.”

This will not be a traditional IKEA store. The company is describing it as a “plan and order point with pickup”. So, when you visit this store, you won't actually be leaving with any product in hand. Instead, you're there to place an order. Then when it arrives you pick it up at the same location and take it home, and then the fun begins with assembly. (Sorry, no Swedish meatballs in the Redmond store.)

If you're ordering your IKEA products online, then this is another location where you can pick up that product at the new location rather than having it delivered to your door.

This will be the second IKEA location in Washington state. The first store opened in 1994 in Renton. From there you get the full IKEA experience. (Yes, they have the Swedish meatballs.)

