So, as we get older, one of the most feared phrases in the English language seems to be cardiac arrest. Heart disease in the United States has always been an issue, but in December it becomes a critical issue.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Cardiac emergencies spike 30% on Christmas Eve, according to American Medical Response, which provides emergency medical services in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., region.

“Throughout the holidays, we often see people ignore warning signs of heart trouble because they don’t want to disrupt family celebrations,” Dr. Ed Racht said in a news release.’

Why December?

The American Heart Association says, research indicates that more people die of heart attacks in the last week of December than any other time of the year and unfortunately, more cardiac deaths occurred on Christmas Day than any other day of the year.

There are all kinds of reasons that contribute to this statistic being true, Emotional stress from family situations, overeating, cold temperatures, alcohol consumption, more salt in your diet, putting off getting medical attention because it's the holidays.

In a news release Dr. Ed Racht from American Medical Response Said. “Whether it’s chest pain, a racing heartbeat, or a sudden collapse, these symptoms could signal a heart attack, dangerous arrhythmia, or even cardiac arrest,”

So, what can you do?

If you know somebody's experiencing a cardiac event the first thing you need to do Is get medical attention for that person as soon as possible. Getting treatment quickly significantly increases the survival rate. If you're feeling these symptoms, driving yourself to the emergency room is not recommended. Call 911.

In the longer term, think about changing your lifestyle. Avoid situations that you know are going to be stressful, moderate you're eating and drinking, avoid strenuous exercise when it's cold outside, (Like shoveling snow in your driveway). Staying hydrated and taking your medications are essential.

Take care of yourself and live longer.

Make that your New Year's resolution.



