If you're getting paid by the hour. (I'm talking about a regular job now.) Sooner or later, you're going to hit that ceiling where your hourly wage just won't get any higher. There is a wage that you just won't get above if you're working an hourly job.

So, the question is, what hourly job is pulling down the most cash?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The majority of workers in the United States are actually paid by the hour. Obviously, the job that they do and where they work has an effect on what their wage is. Let's do a little exploring.

Joinhomebase.com says,

‘When you think of the highest-paying jobs in the U.S., your mind probably jumps to doctors, lawyers, or tech execs making six figures a year. But what about workers who clock in by the hour?

Nearly 60% of U.S. workers are paid hourly, and their wages vary widely depending on the role and where they live. While some hourly occupations are notoriously underpaid, others offer competitive pay that rivals salaried positions, especially in certain states.’

If you work in a skilled trade, then you're probably getting paid pretty well. Welders, electricians, and plumbers; these trades don't necessarily require a four-year College degree and are considered “vocational paths”, and the hourly wage can be especially significant if you're living and working in rural or lower cost of living states. Currently, there are over 1,000,000 trade jobs available in the United States.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Where you live will dictate your maximum wage.

How much you earn in that special hourly job is really related to where you live. For instance, in the state of Maine a fitness instructor can pull down as much as $36.40 an hour. That same job in Delaware can earn as much as $40.00 an hour. In Oklahoma, the peak hourly earnings wage is $31.64 an hour.

One hourly wage job that's making big bucks is a dental hygienist.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Look at these numbers.

Washington – $58.69/hr (30.0% above national average)

California – $57.06/hr (26.4% above)

Oregon – $56.79/hr (25.8% above)

Illinois – $55.93/hr (22.1% above)

North Carolina – $55.04/hr (21.9% above)

It's been a long time since I've worked an hourly job. In my particular vocation, they're looking for salaried employees. There are times when I wish I was getting paid by the hour, but all in all I'm OK with the way my job is working.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In Washington state, the highest paying hourly job is a dental hygienist at $58.69 an hour. It's not an easy job; you have to train for it. But if you're good at what you do, you're going to get paid what you're worth.

Each State's Highest-Paying Hourly Jobs



What Kinds of State and Federal Jobs Can Your Small Business Get Hired to Do in WA? Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



