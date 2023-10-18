Here is a great way to kick off the Halloween season. 

If you're looking for a great way to kick off your Halloween festivities. I have a suggestion for you. It's called The Dark Side of Oz presented by The Old Barn Drinkery & Artemidorus. October 20th, From 6 to 10:00 PM.

If you're not familiar with the story, many years ago someone came up to me, and probably up to you, and said, “Dude, you gotta check this out, you can watch The Wizard of Oz and listen to Dark Side of the Moon, and if you start the music at just the right spot, they sync right up. It's way cool, dude.”

Well, imagine that, only with a live band and you've got something quite extraordinary. Plus, it makes for a great party.

According to the Old Barn Drinkery website, “We're about to kick off the Halloween season with a bang, and you're invited to join the fun. We've got an epic Pre-Halloween Costume Contest lined up, along with an evening filled with fantastic entertainment and food that you absolutely don't want to miss. If you're eager to add some extra excitement to your Halloween this year, you're in the right place!”

Over the past few years, the Band, Artemidorus has done several live performances around the valley to great success.

“Experience the eerie coincidence between the 1939 classic film “The Wizard of Oz” and Pink Floyd’s classic album “Dark Side of the Moon” LIVE! Picture this: a stunning laser show adds to the magic.”

Parking is available on the grass at the Hot Rod Cafe. Then you write a shuttle up to the Old barn drinkery. You must be 21. Admission is $35 online in advance or at the door. www.thesunshineranch.wedding/store/ultimate-pre-halloween-extravaganza

If you really want to get into the spirit of things, put on your best Halloween costume and you could wind up walking away with a little bit of cash.