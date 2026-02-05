Research indicates that approximately 72% of all Americans are out of shape. Now, the definition of what out of shape really means, well, that could go just about anywhere, but I will admit that I am, in fact, out of shape. (way out)

I am working on it, but it has to be more than just dieting. It has to be dieting and exercise, and there's some new information that actually gives me some hope.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘In the study published in the medical journal the Lancet this month, researchers estimated how small, achievable changes in physical activity might help prevent deaths in the population. They used data from more than 135,000 adults in Europe and the United States who wore activity trackers for several years.’

When I was younger, I used to go to the gym five times a week, sometimes 6. I would invest at least an hour of my time doing cardio and weights, and it paid off. But as I get older, my metabolism slows down, but my appetites do not, and my lifestyle is much more sedentary, so this new information may just be the inspiration I need to begin to turn it around.

Where do you start?

The study basically says that walking briskly (3 to 4.5mph) for at least an extra 5 minutes was linked to a 10% decrease in mortality. The researchers went on to say that the least active people will actually reap the most benefits.

Obviously, the percentage of benefits increased if the time spent exercising increased. An additional 10 minutes of activity resulted in a 15percent decrease in mortality.

Look, behaviors are difficult to change, especially sedentary behaviors like mine. But I'm willing to give it a try.

Now let's see if it works.

