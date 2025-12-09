It all started in Barcelona, Spain a few years back. It's moved to Chicago, IL, and it's coming to the Northwest sooner or later. (Probably sooner.)

Get ready for the idea of having AI writing traffic tickets.

It's all starting with buses.

According to Electrek.com,

‘In a high-tech move that we can all get behind and isn’t dystopian at all, the City of Barcelona is feeding camera data from its city buses into an advanced AI, but they swear they’re not using the footage to to issue tickets to bad drivers. Yet.’

The company is called Hayden AI, and recently they installed their systems on six Chicago transit buses. This includes cameras, transmitters, and mainframes for analysis. What the system does is scan license plates. And recognized parking infractions.

Barcelona and New York are doing the same thing. in New York city the Hayden AI technology will capture the license plate of someone illegally parking and bus or bike lanes and then forward that information to a human “Reviewer”, If our reviewer agrees with the AI system, then a $90.00 ticket is issued for somebody parking illegally in a bus lane, or a $250 ticket for somebody parking in a bicycle lane.

One minor problem.

The New York City system has been plagued with a lot of erroneous tickets. Hayden AI says that they've got it all worked out now, but for about a month they were writing bad tickets. Like... bad tickets.

At the rate this kind of technology proliferates across the country; it won't be long before Seattle Metro sees its first AI parking Busters.

The older we get, the more it seems we think change is bad. I don't know if I'm ready for this change, but hey, honestly, I don't live in Seattle, it's not my problem. (Until it is.)

The ticket bot cometh: city is recording drivers that AI says are bad



