Great places for a Christmas holiday in Washington state. 

Well, Christmas is coming (really fast, by the way,) And I started wondering, where are some cool places you can go for a Christmas celebration in Washington state.

I did a little research and discovered a great website called www.smalltownwashington.com They offered up some really interesting ideas on where you could go for a really cool small town Christmas celebration.

Ferndale

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Smalltownwashington.com says “Looking for an old-fashioned Christmas getaway in Washington? Head to Ferndale for its festive celebrations at the Pioneer Park!

Olde Fashioned Christmas Pioneer Park features historic cedar log cabins filled with antiques and collectibles from the area and it’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit.”

Lynden

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Smalltownwashington.com says, “For a colorful way to celebrate Christmastime in Washington State, the Lighted Christmas Parade in Lynden is where it’s at!

Lynden is known for its surrounding farming community and its Lighted Christmas Parade is all about brightly lit big farming equipment and vehicles!”

Kingston

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Smalltownwashington.com says, “One of my favorite things about the Christmas season in Washington is holiday lights. In Washington State, there is no shortage of ways to experience the twinkle and glow of the holiday season!

In the small town of Kingston, Washington is Kingston Cove Christmas. Put on by the Port of Kingston and the Kingston Chamber of Commerce, the event kicks off the first Saturday of December with a gift fair, family entertainment, hot cocoa and cookies, and Santa who does a countdown to light the town’s Christmas tree and the holiday light displays.”

Anacortes

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Smalltownwashington.com says, “It’s no surprise that small town of Anacortes, WA is a joyful place to spend the holidays. After all, Burl Ives, known for his beloved seasonal classics, retired in this seaside hamlet!

Each year, the City of Anacortes, local businesses, and organizations decorate Washington Park campsites with festive lights, decorations, and holiday cheer for the annual Winter Wonderland Walk!”

La Conner

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Smalltownwashington.com says, “Don’t miss the community tree lighting ceremony which happens annually in the cute small town of La Conner!

The tree lighting in the small town of La Conner takes place in Gilkey Square, which overlooks the Swinomish Channel. Santa arrives at 6 PM in an old-fashioned fire truck, but there are plenty of festivities before his arrival so arrive early.”

Mount Vernon

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Smalltownwashington.com says, “The parade in the small town of Mount Vernon starts at 5 pm. Compared to the other two events, this is the most crowded, and I’d advise to arrive early and stake out a spot.

This parade is well worth seeing as it is full of lighted floats, marching bands, cheerleaders, horses and motorbikes, and of course Santa. It is a sure kid-pleaser!

The tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa happen in Pine Square after the parade.”

Leavenworth

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Leavenworth is a great small town, so it gets our honorable mention. However, there's one thing you need to know about the “The Christmas Town” lighting ceremony in Leavenworth, it is a huge event. It draws thousands of people from all over the state of Washington every day. It is so huge that I haven't gone to it in years, if you have not had the experience of Christmas Town in Leavenworth then you need to see it at least once. It is spectacular. Find out more at www.leavenworth.org/christmastown/

Enjoy your holiday celebration wherever you are.