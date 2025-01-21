New WA Governor Bob Ferguson “gets busy” with 3 executive orders

So, with all the hoopla over inaugurating our next president, Donald Trump. It seems that some of us have forgotten that we have a new governor in Washington. Democrat Bob Ferguson. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has a lot on his plate. Not the least of which is figuring out a way to balance the coming $12 billion shortfall in the Washington state budget. But that's not the only thing that he's concerned about.

To kick off his first day in the office he signed 3 executive orders.

Washington AG Ferguson Reacts To Federal Appeals Court Ruling On Immigration Ban

According to seattletimes.com,

‘ Direct the Department of Health to convene a roundtable of experts, medical providers and policymakers to strategize ways to bolster the “robust legal protections” that already exist in Washington surrounding reproductive health.

Direct state agencies to take a look at regulations on housing, permitting and the construction of new housing. Agencies are directed to identify regulations that can be “streamlined, deferred or eliminated.”

Reform the current permitting process and to “speed up government,” and direct state agencies to refund application fees for late permits and cut down permitting and license processing times.’

Protestors Rally At Federal Detention Center-SeaTac Holding Migrant Women

Ferguson also wants to create a school lunch program that is free for all students in the state of Washington. He has concerns about providing affordable housing, and he is also concerned about law enforcement in Washington state insisting that any budget that he signs include extra funding for more Law enforcement.

Washington State AG Bob Ferguson Files Motion To Block Trump Travel Ban

Yes, Governor Ferguson has a lot on his plate for the next year. All of these goals would be positive for Washington state, but do we have the will to help him make that happen.

Time will tell.

