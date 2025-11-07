OK, it's official as of today. (Friday, 11/7/2025) Flights in and out of SeaTac Airport will be officially impacted by the government shutdown. 40 of the busiest airports in the United States are being impacted.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The Federal Aviation Administration is forcing airlines to cut 10% of their flights at 40 of the busiest airports across the nation to reduce pressure on air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown and ensure that flying remains safe.

The cuts will start to take effect on Friday. Travelers should check with their airlines to see if their flight has been cut. Here is a list of airports affected’

A 10% reduction in flights in and out of SeaTac Airport would represent the loss of about 8114 seats.

At this point, if you have tickets to fly in or out of SeaTac Airport in the next three to five weeks, you're going to have to contact your carrier and make sure that you still have a seat. If you're part of that 10%, that's getting bumped, remember; you are entitled to a refund regardless of the reason that your flight is cancelled. There's no requirement that you accept an alternate booking or travel voucher.

If you have a problem getting a refund, you can contact the Department of Transportation and file a complaint.

Another thing to be concerned about is that not only is SeaTac Airport impacted, but 39 other airports are impacted as well. So if you're flying out of SeaTac to one of the other 39 airports, it just compounds the problem.

Here is a list of all airports impacted.

Anchorage International in Alaska

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia

Boston Logan International in Massachusetts

Baltimore/Washington International in Maryland

Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Ohio

Dallas Love Field in Texas

Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia

Denver International in Colorado

Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Michigan

Newark Liberty International in New Jersey

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International in Florida

Honolulu International in Hawaii

Houston Hobby in Texas

Washington Dulles International in Virginia

George Bush Houston Intercontinental in Texas

Indianapolis International in Indiana

John F. Kennedy International in New York

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

Los Angeles International in California

LaGuardia Airport in New York

Orlando International in Florida

Chicago Midway International in Illinois

Memphis International in Tennessee

Miami International in Florida

Minneapolis/St Paul International in Minnesota

Oakland International in California

Ontario International in California

Chicago O`Hare International in Illinois

Portland International in Oregon

Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania

Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona

San Diego International in California

Louisville International in Kentucky

Seattle/Tacoma International in Washington

San Francisco International in California

Salt Lake City International in Utah

Teterboro in New Jersey

Tampa International in Florida

