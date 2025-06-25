Google wants to know everything that you do online and, in their apps, and they don't apologize for it. In fact, it's safe to say that Google knows way more about you than you want them to know.

So, what can you do about it?

Well, the good news is, Google actually has tools that you can use to limit their access to your activities. You can use these tools to manage all of your activity and information from You can use these tools to manage all of your activity information from Google Maps to YouTube.

According to msn.com,

‘there is a lot of data to manage: With Gmail, Gemini, Android, Chrome, and all the other apps and services it runs, Google can suck up a vast amount of information about you and what you're up to. It's important to make sure this data is being managed in a way you're comfortable with, and kept safe from unauthorized access.’

Let's look at a few things you can do.

You can actually customize the ads that you see.

There truly are no escaping Google ads, but you can at least tailor the kind of ads that you are going to see. Go to Data and Privacy, then you can select My Add Center, and start making changes. You're still going to receive ads, but at least you'll receive ads that you actually have some interest in.

Google can warn you if your information is leaked onto the dark web. That's right, Google can give you a “dark web report”. Go to the security tab. You will find it inside your Google account. Then click Start Monitoring, under Dark Web Report. You can even tell Google what to look for.

If you click on Data and security, then Web and App activity, you can see most of the data that Google has stored about you. A very cool feature is that you can then select an auto delete function. You can select a duration, or you can just turn off data collection completely on some categories

You can also set and manage the way Google tracks you and your location. Look at the data and privacy screen, then click Timeline. This will give you the ability to manage what people get to see your location.

Another smart thing to do on a regular basis is go to Security, then click Manage all Devices. This lets you see how many Google devices you are logged into at any given time. It also might show you when other people are using your google devices that you don't know about.

These are just a few of the things that you can do in order to manage your information that lives inside Google.

Nine Changes You Need to Make to Your Google Security and Privacy Settings

Learn More About Google's Secure and Protected Accounts - Google

How dark web report works - Google Search Help

