Gerald's Place is easy to find at the new Chelan County PUD location. It's just off the main entrance on North Wenatchee Ave. They've been in operation at the new location for the last three years.

The first thing you notice is there's lots of light. Coming in through the giant picture windows. The design. Is very modern. They are well-staffed and friendly.

A couple of weeks ago when I was at the Solomon Financial Community Shred Day, Dave Solomon walks up to me with that big smile, and he says, "Oh, I had a great breakfast, country style biscuits and gravy at the Chelan County PUD Cafe!"

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

And the rest of us go, “What?!” And he says “Yeah, they have a cafe!"

Well, this really piqued my curiosity because I had no idea they had a cafe!

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

What's for Breakfast?

They make breakfast Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with breakfast sandwiches and burritos. Then on Friday, they have some specials.

A sweet potato and greens breakfast for $10.99, the Classic Breakfast, (2 eggs, any style, 2 slices of toast, hash browns, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon), also for $10.99. Or biscuits and gravy, three different ways: One biscuit, $3.99, 2 biscuits, $5.99, or loaded, $10.99 with two eggs cooked your way, hash browns and bacon.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

What's for Lunch?

I've been wanting to try this place out for a couple days now, so, I grabbed my buddy John, who works down the hall, and we went to lunch there yesterday.

Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11:00am to 2:30pm. and the lunch menu does look pretty good with a selection of wraps, sandwiches and Panini sandwiches.

John ordered the turkey, bacon, avocado, or TBA, for $10.29. I decided to go for the Sweet and Spicy Hammi Panini, for $10.99. The most expensive item on the menu is only $11.99.

Connor from radio station KW3 eating a sandwich at Gerald's Cafe in Wenatchee. Photo Credit: Dave Keefer Connor from radio station KW3 eating a sandwich at Gerald's Cafe in Wenatchee. Photo Credit: Dave Keefer loading...

What you don't see on the menus that you'll find out when you get in the door is that they have a couple of lunch specials that they do. Wednesday is burger day, and Thursday becomes Taco Thursday.

How Was My Sandwich?

Spicy Hammi Panini Sandwich from Gerald's Cafe. Photo Credt: Dave Keefer Spicy Hammi Panini Sandwich from Gerald's Cafe. Photo Credt: Dave Keefer loading...

My Spicy Hammi Panini sandwich was great. (Oh, by the way, did I mention they come with a bag of chips?) It came off the grill hot, made with pepper Jack cheese along with some provolone cheese and thin sliced ham. Add to that some apricot-pineapple jam, and Sriracha and you've got a spicy, sweet sandwich. I liked it a lot.

They also have a couple of salads on the menu, but as soon as I saw the Panini sandwiches, I forgot about everything else.

Uncle Dave eating a sandwich at Gerald's Cafe in Wenatchee. Photo Credit: John Connor Uncle Dave eating a sandwich at Gerald's Cafe in Wenatchee. Photo Credit: John Connor loading...

So, there you have it. That's my experience of Gerald's place at the Chelan County PUD building at 203 Olds Station Road in Wenatchee. If you want, you can call in your order ahead of time.

Now I need to make a trip to the Rocky Reach Cafe. More about that in another article coming soon, but first, I think I need to go back to Gerald's on Thursday for the tacos!

Staff at Gerald's Cafe in Wenatchee. Photo Credit: Dave Keefer Staff at Gerald's Cafe in Wenatchee. Photo Credit: Dave Keefer loading...