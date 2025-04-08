Fritos has a “twisted” new flavor for us in Washington

I like Frito's corn chips. I realized that they are considered junk food and are not really good for me, but I still like them. I especially like the larger scoops variety of Frito's corn chips. I like to get some Frito's scoops and some classic Frito's bean dip. And unfortunately for me.... It's what's for dinner, I try not to do it very often.

One other popular thing that I like to do with Frito's corn chips is basically to create my own version of Frito Pie, which is Fritos in a bowl and then my favorite chili on top. That is an amazing meal and probably not very good for me either.

Another Frito's product I really enjoy is Flavor Twists. I can't remember when I actually discovered the product, but I saw it on the shelf at Winco and I thought I could give this a try. They had a honey BBQ flavor. I bought a bag for myself, tried them out and I thought “wow these are awesome”. The next week I bought another bag for myself and a bag for my girlfriend because she likes Frito’s corn chips too.

So now imagine my surprise when Frito's Flavor Twists now has a new flavor.

According to msn.com,

‘For the first time since 2023, Fritos Queso Flavor Twists are back on shelves. Fritos' Questo Flavor Twists give classic chips and dip new meaning by coating the twisted corn chip in a cheesy, slightly spicy flavoring. As Flavor Twists fans know, the best part of this chip variety is that the coating gets lodged into each twisty crevice, so every bite is loaded with flavor.’

I hadn't even realized that they had this flavor available previously. Now I guess I'm going to have to try it out. You can look forward to Frito Lay having this product available in three different sizes. A 3.75 oz bag, a 9.25 oz bag, and a 32-ounce bag.

I'm hoping that it will come to Costco in the 5 LB bag. (It would come with a handle.)



