The flu is exploding in Washington state

This should not be a secret. We should all know this. We're right in the middle of flu season and it is serious this year in Washington state.

In the month of December in Washington State. 199 people were hospitalized with the flu. In long term care facilities, there have been 32 flu like outbreaks reported, and the saddest statistic there have been 11 flu related deaths in Washington state.

According to axios.com,

‘Flu is on the rise in King County, and we may see high levels for the next couple of months," said Eric Chow, chief of Communicable Disease Epidemiology and Immunization at Public Health – Seattle & King County.’

If you don't have a flu vaccination, at least think about it. I'm the youngest sibling in my family. I was talking to one of my sisters the other day and she told me about a trip she made to visit her son and his family. She was very excited to make the trip, got on the plane, flew over and when she showed up at the house, everyone in the house had the flu, mom, dad, the kids, everyone.

It didn't take long for her to also come down with the flu. So, what was supposed to be a nice little visit to see the kids and the grandkids and hang out for a little while turned out to be her, convalescing in a motel room and waiting to get well enough to get back on the plane to come home.

She is home now and feeling much better. The moral of this story is if you have the flu, if the flu is raging through your house first. Warn people.

Don't be inviting people over and entertaining when you know that flu is in the house. Also, if you have the flu, the smart money is you should not be going to work. You should stay home and get better and not spread it around the workplace.

For people of a certain age, the flu is no joke.

Protect your friends, protect your loved ones.

