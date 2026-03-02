The Washington State ferry system is the largest ferry system in the United States. Also, it's understaffed, Underfunded, and they are in desperate need of more boats. But the one thing the Washington State ferry system does now have that they did not have before is, their own beer.

Yes, that's correct. Beer.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘A new beer from Bale Breaker Brewing Co. will be sold — exclusively — aboard Washington State Ferries. A West Coast IPA, the ale celebrates this year’s 75th anniversary of the state ferry system and is a bit of an homage to the FIFA World Cup matches happening this summer in Seattle.’

Brian McDonough, general manager at Sodexo Live! (That's the outfit that supplies the ferries with all their food and drink.) came up with the idea and then approached Bale Breaker Brewing Company to find out if they were interested in creating it.

There was a certain amount of back and forth and then Bail Breakers stepped up and said, yeah, we got it for you.

The Washington State ferry system will receive a supply of 150 cases of the beer. Since last year, passengers drank approximately. 271,981 cans of beer from the galleys of the ferry system so, I'm thinking it will probably be a hit.

Finish it on the boat

If you just have to have one, because of the Washington State liquor license for the Washington state ferry system, you need to remember that you have to drink the entire 16 ounces of that beer on the boat. (6.8% Alcohol by volume)

At $8.75 a pop, it might be a little pricey, but keep in mind some of that money is going to go back into the Washington State ferry system.