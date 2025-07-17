Package delivery is a huge business. That's one of the reason Amazon is working towards delivering their own packages rather than contracting them out To the US Mail or United Parcel Service. Even the Wenatchee area has its own Amazon fulfillment center now, and it's not uncommon to see Amazon delivery vans around town.

One of the biggest package delivery companies, not just in the United States, but in the world, is FedEx and like any successful mega company FedEx is constantly reevaluating the way they do things in order to make themselves more efficient and more cost effective.

That is why FedEx has decided to make some major changes at some of their warehouses.

According to msn.com,

‘FedEx is making a tough move by closing down two large buildings and letting go of almost 500 workers. While headlines scream numbers, the story is actually one of strategy.

FedEx is trying to remain relevant in a time when fast, inexpensive, and on-time delivery is the standard. But cutting jobs and closing doors seems like a huge gamble.’

FedEx will soon be closing down facilities in Omaha, Nebraska and also in Greensboro, North Carolina. They will be losing 102 workers and 164 workers respectively.

Making changes like this doesn't happen overnight. They have to be planned meticulously, and FedEx has done that all with the idea of becoming more efficient and, yes, more profitable. Unfortunately, losing employees in the process.

Aside from the two Closings, they're going to be trimming staff at other locations as well, including Des Moines, Iowa (84 jobs gone) and also Plano, Texas and Garland, Texas (131 jobs gone) with the total job loss (so far) Of around 480.

480 jobs is a very small number when you figure that in 2024 FedEx had approximately 505,000 employees worldwide.

The new strategy for FedEx is called Network 2.0 and it's not something that they came up with overnight. The idea is to combine FedEx express and ground operations to make them more efficient. FedEx hopes to shorten delivery times and increase efficiency by merging locations.

This is probably not the end of facility closures for FedEx. Some senior officials at FedEx indicate that over the next two years there might be a 30% reduction in facilities.

One thing to keep in mind is that even with these reductions FedEx does not believe that it's going to impact their delivery schedule negatively to any great degree. For the consumer, it's all about getting your package in a timely manner. For a company like FedEx, it's all about doing it in a more efficient manner so that they can add more money to the bottom line.

