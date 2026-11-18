There is no question in my mind that for the average American times are difficult right now, especially if you're younger. When I was in my 20s and 30s, I needed a little help from my folks, and they gave it to me. I was grateful, but probably not as grateful as I should have been.

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With the price of groceries, fuel, and housing on the rise, the need for some short-term cash infusions is on the rise.

According to bestmoney.com,

‘This Thanksgiving, millions of Americans will pass the stuffing to the same people who covered their rent, groceries or car repair this year. Grocery prices have risen 33% since 2019, and half of renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing. Many households can’t keep up, so they’ve built their own lending system, and it runs on family.

BestMoney surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults about the money they lend to and borrow from the people closest to them.’

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93% of Americans have either given or received help to (or from) someone they know in the last 12 months

28% of those surveyed said that everyday costs and rising expenses were the reason they needed a loan.

22% of those surveyed said that a family member was the first resource they would turn to for short term cash.

16% of those surveyed said they have no one they could turn to for financial assistance.

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43% of those surveyed said that they have given financial assistance to their children in the last year.

Nearly half of those surveyed, 47% said that they have moved to a new location because of financial hardships over the last three years. That includes 71% of Gen. Z. respondents.

26% of those surveyed said that they had to dip into their emergency funds to offer financial assistance to their loved ones. Some worked extra hours; others took a second job to cover the expenses.

Finally, this note about boomers.

It turns out that baby boomers have the least options when it comes to a safety net.

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One in three boomers surveyed said that they have no one to turn to for financial help. 24% of boomers surveyed said that they would turn to a credit card or a personal loan rather than to a family member. Retirement age Americans are the demographic that is most likely to experience a financial emergency with no one to help.



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