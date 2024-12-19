another year is done and our focus doesn't seem to turn to what a great year it was. Sometimes our focus has turned to what happens if they drop the big one next year? I have to admit, I try to not think about that as much as possible, but it is inevitable especially when you look at what's going on in Ukraine. So here we are again, this time it's not about where you want to be or where you don't want to be. It's where you need to be and that would be a Fallout Shelter.

‘A doomsday prepper has compiled several detailed maps showing the locations of hundreds of fallout shelters in dozens of U.S. states and across the world. Sean Gold, the founder of TruePrepper.com compiled the resource earlier in December, so people can find the closest shelter to them in the instance of a nuclear accident or attack.’

Looking back to, let's say the Cuban nuclear missile crisis and then comparing that to today. The actual threat of nuclear war has lessened significantly. However, doomsday preppers have increased their activity to prepare for what they think is the inevitable.

Gold said in an interview with Newsweek, that local fallout shelters are still in existence from back during the Cold War days, but supplies have not been replenished. He maintains that the shelters would still provide adequate radiation shielding.

Looking at his map for Washington state is not encouraging, at least not for us in the central part of the state with the bulk of shelters being located in Seattle and Spokane.

The Oregon map looks a little more encouraging, but only if you live near the coast. The map with the most fallout shelters, Washington, DC.

As I think about it, I am not sure that these fallout shelters are truly safe. Most of their technology is based on 1960s knowledge. Just the air filtering system alone would be outdated. Back in the 60s, we thought we would jump in the shelter, we'd stay there for a week or two and then come out and everything would be groovy. That assumption is false. It might protect you from the initial blast and the initial radiation burst but then you have all the particulate matter that's blown up into the atmosphere that is also radioactive. That stuff is going to come down out of the sky and at some point, without the proper filtration, you are going to breathe it.

When writing an article like this, it's hard to put a pretty little red bow on it and say have a nice day. All I can say is let's try to avoid a nuclear war, if at all possible, that would be the best outcome.



