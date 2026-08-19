Wenatchee Burger Spot Closed Mondays But Worth The Wait

If you know me at all, you know that I like to eat lunch out. My buddy Lon Martin from the tri-cities keeps reminding me that I should brown bag it, it's cheaper and probably healthier. Then I remind him that that's what I do for breakfast, I don't want to do it for breakfast and lunch, thank you very much.

So yesterday. (Monday.) I decided to go to EZ's Burger Deluxe. I haven't been there in quite a while, so it was time. Plus, they have a huge menu so there's lots to choose from. I made my way down there and it looked like they were hardly busy at all, so I was excited. I Pulled in and then the speaker system said, thank you for stopping by, but EZ's Burger Deluxe is closed on Mondays.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

So now what do I do?

Well, first off, I probably should have gone online to see if they were open. But I didn't do that, so here I am, sitting in their parking lot wondering where to go for lunch. And for me, a slam dunk for lunch is always KFC and the spicy, crispy chicken sandwich.

It's never failed me, so that's what I got, and one of the great things about going to KFC in Wenatchee is that I can get my spicy crispy chicken sandwich with an A&W root beer. (nice)

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

So now I've got my lunch, I'm making my way back to work, get to my office, plop down in the chair, and behold the glory that is the KFC. Spicy crispy chicken sandwich. I have not experienced anything that comes close in the Wenatchee Valley so far.

Time passes, now it's Tuesday.

So here we are, It's 11:00 on a Tuesday. Where do I go? Well, one more time, let's try EZ's Burger Deluxe. One more time I travel down N. Wenatchee Ave, get to the intersection, look to my left, and Yikes, they're busy, but I'm committed, we're doing it.

What do I order?

They really do have a large menu. One of the additions to the menu is seafood. As I was sitting at the drive through the sprinklers decided to come on right next to where I was sitting, so not only did I get to order lunch, but the right-hand side of my vehicle got washed as well.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Ultimately, I decided to go for the Tillamook Cheese and Bacon Deluxe hamburger. (No onions, please). I had the option of tater tots, so I went with that. Got some extra ketchup, (For the burger, not the tater tots). Got a beverage, and I'm on my way back to work to have lunch in my office.

How deluxe is it?

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

First off, this is a big burger. I like the fact that they wrap it so that you don't get sauce, lettuce, and stuff all over your hands, and shirt, and face, and my desk, and computer, and well, you know, it goes everywhere.

The burger comes with burger sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato. Cheese, Bacon. (The bacon could have been a little thicker.) All in all, that's a great Burger and to my way of thinking, not overpriced.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

EZ's burger deluxe has been open since 1992 on the North End of Wenatchee at 1950 N Wenatchee Ave.

Pay them a visit.

