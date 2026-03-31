The non-compete clause in your work agreement. Do you have one? There are several types of jobs. That have non-compete clauses in their employment agreements.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson recently signed a law that makes noncompete agreements illegal statewide.

The measure, spearheaded by state Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle), outlaws noncompete agreements: in general, contracts that let employers forbid workers from creating or joining a competing business for a set amount of time.’

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One of the main reasons that an employer might include a non-compete clause in an employment contract is the fear of losing institutional knowledge. When you start a job at some companies, you wind up training for a considerable amount of time, learning the ins and outs of that company and some secrets to its success.

Is this a win?

That business then does not want you to take that knowledge you gained from them and take it to a competing business. (At least not immediately.)

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I have some personal knowledge of non-compete contracts being in broadcasting. Depending on the market you're in, they were very popular back in the day. I've seen these types of contracts used for both on air personalities and for salespeople. It's been many years since somebody has waived a non-compete clause at me, which is kind of a relief, really. I'm not planning on going anywhere. I like it here.

I'm sure there are businesses out there where “job hopping" Is a popular pastime. You go to one employer, learn as much as you possibly can, and then move to the next employer and get paid more. Stay there for a while, learn more, and then move on again. You keep going through this process until you land where you want to be.

Why would you need one?

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For instance, some businesses, like high-end restaurants, build their entire marketing campaign around a famous chef, It would be unfortunate for that same high end restaurant to spend all that money and invest all that time to create the atmosphere for that chef to prosper and then have them decide to move to a competitor down the street because they got a better offer.

I think for the most part, getting rid of non-compete contracts in Washington state is a good thing. However, there may be a few jobs where it still might be a good idea.

