I joined AAA last year. Now they’re closing their retail stores.

I have been driving (legally) for over 50 years. But it was just last year that I joined AAA. It just seemed like the right thing to do if you go on lengthy trips by car. The services they provide are really quite Helpful.

For instance, I've only had one truly inconvenient flat tire and that was as I was driving over Snoqualmie Pass several years ago. Back in those days I owned a Jeep Grand Cherokee and for some stupid reason I did not have a spare. (yes, I’m that guy) I get a flat tire, I'm miles away from any turnoff and I don't know what to do. Then I remembered my sister Jenny told me if I needed to, I could use her AAA membership to get help and that's what I did.

AAA can be lifesavers in a situation like that. I should also mention that the wsdot guy that was driving by was helpful as well.

I can't remember what day it was, but last year AAA announced that they were going to be closing all their stores. The AAA store in Wenatchee has been closed for quite a while now. But I am still an AAA member, and I am still eligible for those benefits. Honestly, I hope I never need them, but it's good to know that they're available if I need them.

24-hour emergency road service, the ability to hook you up with AAA authorized automotive repair anywhere in the United States. If your battery is dead, there is an AAA emergency battery service. There are lots more things that AAA will do for you if you need them to and you can find all the information on their website. But what they don't have is a place where you can go to physically talk to someone. It's all online now, which if you are of a certain age might cause you a little stress. All I can say is.

Get over it.

It's a new digital world.

